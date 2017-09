Shares of energy producers fell after reports of increased production and active drilling rigs in the U.S.

The Energy Information Administration monthly report said U.S. oil output in July was 9.2 million barrels a day, up slightly from June. The closely followed Baker Hughes survey says the U.S. added six active oil rigs in the latest week, bringing the total to 750.

September 29, 2017 17:02 ET (21:02 GMT)