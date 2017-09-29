On Our Radar

Decline in Payroll Growth Expected Following Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Sep N/A 53.0*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Sep 58.0 (11) 58.8

1000 Construction Spending Aug +0.4% (8) -0.6%

Continue Reading Below

Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Sep 16.7M (9) 16.1M

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +160K (5) +237K

0945 Markit Services PMI Sep N/A 55.1*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 55.2 (11) 55.3

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 30 265K (5) 272K

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $42.9B (9) $43.7B

1000 Factory Orders Aug +1.0% (7) -3.3%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +86K (10) +156K

0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 4.4% (10) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Sep +0.3% (8) +0.1%

1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.0% (5) +0.6%

1500 Consumer Credit Aug N/A +$18.5B

*Sep Flash Reading

**All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)