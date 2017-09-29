Decline in Payroll Growth Expected Following Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Sep N/A 53.0*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Sep 58.0 (11) 58.8
1000 Construction Spending Aug +0.4% (8) -0.6%
Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Sep 16.7M (9) 16.1M
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +160K (5) +237K
0945 Markit Services PMI Sep N/A 55.1*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 55.2 (11) 55.3
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 30 265K (5) 272K
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $42.9B (9) $43.7B
1000 Factory Orders Aug +1.0% (7) -3.3%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +86K (10) +156K
0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 4.4% (10) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Sep +0.3% (8) +0.1%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.0% (5) +0.6%
1500 Consumer Credit Aug N/A +$18.5B
*Sep Flash Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
