China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 55.4 in Sep Vs 53.4 in Aug

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 55.4 in September, from 53.4 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex for services climbed to 54.4 from 52.6 in August while the subindex for construction increased to 61.1 from 58.0, the bureau said.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector rose to 52.3 from 50.9.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released September, rose to 52.4 in September from 51.7 in August.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services including retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

