Brazil's Budget Deficit Narrowed in August

Brazil's budget deficit narrowed to 8.98% of gross domestic product in August from a revised 9.27% of GDP in July, the country's central bank said Friday.

The so-called primary budget balance, which excludes interest payments and indicates the country's capacity to pay down debt, was 2.44% of GDP in August, down from a revised 2.64% in July, the bank said.

Brazil's gross debt rose to 73.7% of GDP in August, from a revised 73.1% of GDP in July.

September 29, 2017 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)