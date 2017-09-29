Bayer Reduces Covestro Stake, Will Revise Outlook Accordingly

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said Friday it sold a 6.9% stake in polymers company Covestro AG (1COV.XE) for 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), and will revise its 2017 outlook next month to account for the resulting changes in its financial reporting.

The German pharmaceutical and chemicals company said it now holds 24.6% of Covestro, and has ceded control of the company.

Bayer will report Covestro as a discontinued operation in the third quarter. For continuing operations, Bayer's key data--such as sales or earnings before interest and taxes--will be adjusted retrospectively to exclude Covestro's contributions.

Bayer will adjust its group outlook accordingly, with the new guidance to be published Oct. 26 as part of its third-quarter report

In addition to the remaining stake, Bayer Pension Trust continues to hold 8.9% in Covestro, Bayer said.

