Aviva Sells Italian Joint Venture to Banco BPM for EUR265 Million

Aviva PLC (AV.LN) said Friday it has agreed to sell its joint venture in Italy, Avipop Assicurazioni SpA, to Banco BPM SpA (BAMI.MI) for 265 million euros ($311.8 million).

Continue Reading Below

The U.K. insurer, which formed a bancassurance partnership with Banco BPM in 2007, said the deal follows a notification from the bank formerly known as Banco Popolare that it wouldn't renew its distribution agreement with Aviva. As a result, Aviva said in August it would exercise the put option included in the original agreement.

Aviva said its other operations in Italy are unaffected by the transaction, which is to be completed in 2018.

The deal price is equivalent to 27.1 times Aviva's share of 2016 earnings after tax and increases its solvency II capital by approximately 200 million pounds ($268 million), the insurer added.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

September 29, 2017 02:55 ET (06:55 GMT)