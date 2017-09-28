Zuckerberg Fires Back at Trump Over Tweet

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired back after President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the social network "was always anti-Trump" and colluded with The New York Times and Washington Post to distribute "fake news."
Continue Reading Below
Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017
This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.