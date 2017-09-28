Utilities Shares Rebound As Rate Concerns Subside - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses as fears about rising interest rates subsided somewhat. While the utility sub-index of the Standard & Poor's 500 is down about 5% from its summer highs, it remains substantially higher year to date, helped by persistently low interest rates, looser regulations and growth opportunities in renewable energy. Analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse said investor unease over a public debate on the future of coal power in Australia has created a buying opportunity for shares of utility AGL, which is set to benefit from higher electricity prices.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 28, 2017 16:40 ET (20:40 GMT)