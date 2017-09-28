USDA Aug Farm Prices - Sep 28

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in August was -2.0% From July, but +4.1% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.
Special Note
Beginning with this report, state level potato prices are discontinued and
the United States price is published with the vegetable prices. Monthly
revisions for apples, grapes, peaches, and pears are published in this report
and will no longer be included in the annual Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts
summary.
August Prices Received Index Decreased 2.0 Percent
The August Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 93.4,
decreased 2.0 percent from July 2017. At 87.5, the Crop Production Index
increased 1.4 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 98.5, decreased
5.3 percent. Producers received lower prices for broilers, cattle, hogs, and
corn but higher prices for milk, apples, strawberries, and broccoli. Compared
with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 4.1 percent. The Crop
Production Index increased 3.4 percent and the Livestock Production Index
4.9 percent from August 2016. In addition to prices, the indexes are
influenced by the monthly mix of commodities producers market. Increased
monthly movement of cattle, grapes, calves, and potatoes offset the decreased
marketing of wheat, corn, soybeans, and hay. The Food Commodities Index, at
98.0, decreased 2.5 percent from the previous month but is up 4.9 percent
from August 2016.
August Prices Paid Index Down 0.6 Percent
The August Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 106.4, is down 0.6 percent from July 2017 but
is up 1.4 percent from August 2016. Lower prices in August for feeder cattle,
feeder pigs, nitrogen, and hay & forages more than offset higher prices for
LP gas, diesel, mixed fertilizer, and feed concentrates.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2016 2016 2017 2017
Index --------------------------------------------------------
1990-92=100 Jul Aug Jul Aug
=========================================================================
Prices Received 90.5 89.7 95.3 93.4
Prices Paid 105.5 104.9 107 106.4
Ratio 1/ 85 86 89 88
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
