USDA Aug Farm Prices - Sep 28

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

for their products in August was -2.0% From July, but +4.1% From

a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

Special Note

Beginning with this report, state level potato prices are discontinued and

the United States price is published with the vegetable prices. Monthly

revisions for apples, grapes, peaches, and pears are published in this report

and will no longer be included in the annual Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts

summary.

August Prices Received Index Decreased 2.0 Percent

The August Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 93.4,

decreased 2.0 percent from July 2017. At 87.5, the Crop Production Index

increased 1.4 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 98.5, decreased

5.3 percent. Producers received lower prices for broilers, cattle, hogs, and

corn but higher prices for milk, apples, strawberries, and broccoli. Compared

with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 4.1 percent. The Crop

Production Index increased 3.4 percent and the Livestock Production Index

4.9 percent from August 2016. In addition to prices, the indexes are

influenced by the monthly mix of commodities producers market. Increased

monthly movement of cattle, grapes, calves, and potatoes offset the decreased

marketing of wheat, corn, soybeans, and hay. The Food Commodities Index, at

98.0, decreased 2.5 percent from the previous month but is up 4.9 percent

from August 2016.

August Prices Paid Index Down 0.6 Percent

The August Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,

and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 106.4, is down 0.6 percent from July 2017 but

is up 1.4 percent from August 2016. Lower prices in August for feeder cattle,

feeder pigs, nitrogen, and hay & forages more than offset higher prices for

LP gas, diesel, mixed fertilizer, and feed concentrates.

Index Summary Table

=========================================================================

2016 2016 2017 2017

Index --------------------------------------------------------

1990-92=100 Jul Aug Jul Aug

=========================================================================

Prices Received 90.5 89.7 95.3 93.4

Prices Paid 105.5 104.9 107 106.4

Ratio 1/ 85 86 89 88

=========================================================================

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

