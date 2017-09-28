Oil Futures Trending Lower in Asia

Oil futures fell in Asian trading, hitting session lows around midday, amid continued gains for the dollar.

--November Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.3% at $51.97 a barrel in the Globex trading session. ICE December Brent futures fell 0.4% to $57.34.

--While further normalization of U.S. refinery activity could lead to the gap between WTI and Brent moving back below $5 a barrel, higher compliance with ongoing production caps should keep overall prices supported.

