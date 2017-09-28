On Our Radar

Oil Futures Trending Lower in Asia

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures fell in Asian trading, hitting session lows around midday, amid continued gains for the dollar.

--November Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.3% at $51.97 a barrel in the Globex trading session. ICE December Brent futures fell 0.4% to $57.34.

--While further normalization of U.S. refinery activity could lead to the gap between WTI and Brent moving back below $5 a barrel, higher compliance with ongoing production caps should keep overall prices supported.

