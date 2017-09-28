Post-Brexit Phase Inches Onto Negotiating Table

Despite the official word from the EU Thursday that it was unlikely to discuss Britain's future trade relationship for months, some progress on post-Brexit matters might not be so far off, Valentina Pop and Laurence Norman write.

Japan's Consumer Inflation Accelerates Slightly in August

Japanese consumer prices rose for an eighth straight month and at a faster pace in August in a small sign of progress toward the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target.

BOJ Summary Shows Member in Favor of Further Easing Action

The Bank of Japan should loosen monetary policy further to boost demand, one policy board member said around the time of last week's meeting, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Friday.

Republican Tax Plan Quickly Hits First Hurdle

A day after announcing their ambitious tax plan, Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals: repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes.

Treasury Removes Paper at Odds With Mnuchin's Take on Corporate-Tax Cut's Winners

The Treasury Department has taken down a 2012 economic analysis that contradicts Secretary Steven Mnuchin's argument that workers would benefit the most from a corporate income tax cut.

SEC Chairman Froze Approval of Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

The Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman made the decision to freeze his staff's plan to approve the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a Chinese-led group after consulting about the subject with the White House.

SEC's Top Cop in New York to Leave Agency

The chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office plans to leave the agency in October after 17 years, the regulator said.

OCC's Noreika Resumes Attack on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika renewed his attack on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new arbitration rule, releasing an analysis that he said showed the rule will hurt consumers.

Bank of Mexico Keeps Interest Rates Steady

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged, but warned of new short-term inflation risks following two deadly earthquakes that caused widespread damage.

U.S. Second-Quarter GDP Rose 3.1%

U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years.

