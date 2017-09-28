U.S. Second-Quarter GDP Rose 3.1%

U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years.

GOP Tax Proposal Expected to Benefit Wall Street Firms

A lower corporate tax rate as called for in the tax framework unveiled by the Trump administration should immediately boost banks' own profits. Bankers expect some pain points, but are confident the benefits will outweigh them.

Stocks Up as Bond Yields Move Higher

U.S. stocks seesawed Thursday, as rising shares of chemical and health-care companies helped support major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.

EU on Brexit: Progress Made but Not Enough to Open Trade Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator warned it could still be months before enough progress is made in talks with the U.K. for the bloc to be ready to discuss a future trade relationship with Britain.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, at least partially reflecting job loss due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Chinese Yuan Continues Its Drop Against the Dollar

The Chinese yuan continued to drop against the U.S. dollar, extending a reversal this month that shows how vulnerable the currency remains to policy changes from Beijing.

Eurozone Business, Consumer Confidence Surges Despite ECB Signals

Businesses and households across the eurozone were more upbeat about their prospects than at any time in over a decade during September.

Fed's Fischer Says Tools to Deal With Financial Imbalances Are Limited

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that "a major concern of mine is that the U.S. macroprudential tool kit is not large and not yet battle-tested."

Fed's George Still Sees Need for Gradual Rate Rises

Kansas City Fed President Esther George again called for gradual increases to short-term interest rates, saying such moves should help foster sustainable growth and financial stability.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Rises in September

Manufacturing activity across the Plains states continued to expand in September, as expectations for future activity remained positive, according to a Thursday report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

September 28, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)