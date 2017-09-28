Global Markets: Japan Rises While China Sells

Equity markets in Asia lacked direction on Thursday, with higher bond yields and a weaker yen lifting shares in Japan, while Chinese markets faced selling pressure ahead of a week-long break.

Gradual Rate Increases Are Right Path, Fed's Rosengren Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Eric Rosengren said Wednesday additional rate rises are necessary to prevent the economy from overheating.

Fed's Brainard Says More Immigration Could Boost U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said higher immigration levels could help the U.S. economy expand in the coming years as the country's population ages.

St. Louis Fed's Bullard Says Rates Should Stay Right Where They Are

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said short-term interest rates are where they should be, given dim prospects for a significant rebound in economic growth or a surprise boost in inflation this year.

5 Takeaways From the GOP Tax Framework

Republicans released their tax policy framework on Wednesday, kicking off a legislative sprint over the next few months. Here's what you need to know.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.1% in September

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.1% in September from a year earlier, with inflation coming in at a slower-than-expected pace.

New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rates Unchanged in Wake of Election

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest rates unchanged in a widely expected decision just days after a general election that could spell change for the bank's policy mandate.

U.S. Bank Regulators Propose Changes to Capital Rules

U.S. regulators proposed to modify bank capital rules affecting commercial real-estate loans, mortgage-servicing rights and other areas in a move they said responded to industry concerns.

Britain Misses Out as EU Weighs Overhauls London Had Long Sought

As the U.K. incessantly debates the course of Brexit, it risks not recognizing the real substance and possible impact of internal reforms being proposed for the EU, Simon Nixon writes.

New York Fed Working to Make Sure Puerto Rican Banks Have Cash They Need

While demand for cash is "extraordinarily high" in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, the New York Fed said that "we have adequate inventory to meet demand from depository institutions on the island."

