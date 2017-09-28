Chevron Names Wirth CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Crude Oil Turns Lower as Rally Stalls

Oil prices moved into the red, erasing much of this week's gains as investors took profits.

Natural Gas Nearly Unchanged After U.S. Stockpile Data

Natural gas prices wavered between gains and losses after government data showed a smaller-than-expected increase in supplies last week.

In Russia, Spotlight Falls on Oil Boss

The corruption trial of a former Russian economy minister is casting a spotlight on a Kremlin power struggle and the clout of the country's top oil boss.

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

The Market's Helping Hand for Oil Prices

A recent shift in the financial market for oil provides insights into the physical market, and could boost oil prices beyond normal impact of supply and demand.

Brazil Holds Its Most Successful Oil Auction

Brazil held its most successful oil auction ever as a new partnership between state-run Petrobras and Exxon Mobil shelled out $1.1 billion in signing bonuses amid an improving regulatory environment.

Citibank Buys $2.17 Billion Toshiba Settlement From Owners of S.C. Nuclear Plant

The owners of an unfinished nuclear power plant in South Carolina have agreed to sell at a discount their shares of a $2.17 billion settlement with Toshiba Corp., which agreed to cover costs for the project which was canceled over the summer.

World's Biggest Oil Company Promised Expats Idyllic Lifestyle-Then Fire Erupted

Saudi Aramco, which is planning what could be the biggest IPO ever, ignored warnings from its own safety experts about the construction of a compound housing foreign workers and their families. At least 10 people died in the 2015 tragedy. Aramco says safety is of 'paramount importance.'

September 28, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)