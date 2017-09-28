Crude Gets Boost From U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices extended gains Thursday following the previous day's reports that U.S. crude stockpiles shrank.

Natural Gas Edges Up After Stockpiles Data

Natural-gas prices edged higher after government data showed that domestic supplies rose by 58 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 22, which was less than analysts had expected.

In Russia, Spotlight Falls on Oil Boss

The corruption trial of a former Russian economy minister is casting a spotlight on a Kremlin power struggle and the clout of the country's top oil boss.

Chevron Names Wirth Chairman, CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Citibank Buys $2.17 Billion Toshiba Settlement From Owners of S.C. Nuclear Plant

The owners of an unfinished nuclear power plant in South Carolina have agreed to sell at a discount their shares of a $2.17 billion settlement with Toshiba Corp., which agreed to cover costs for the project which was canceled over the summer.

Saudi Arabia Sells $12.5 Billion of Bonds

Saudi Arabia sold $12.5 billion worth of bonds, the largest sovereign debt issue this year, as the kingdom taps the international markets again to bolster its finances hurt by lower oil prices.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Accelerates

Crude oil stockpiles fell by 1.8 million barrels to 471 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 22, and are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude supplies would rise by 2.1 million barrels on the week.

Australia Backs Down From Limiting Gas Exports

Australia's conservative government held back from imposing curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas after producers including Royal Dutch Shell agreed to put more gas into the domestic market to ease energy shortages.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Giant

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

