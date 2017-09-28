Twitter Says It Found 201 Accounts Tied to Possible Russian Election Interference

Twitter Inc. told Congress that it found 201 accounts linked to Russians that may have sought to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Whole Foods Discloses Data Breach

Whole Foods said card-payment information of customers who drank and dined in its taprooms and full-service restaurants has been hacked.

Kellogg CEO Bryant to Step Down

Kellogg chose an outsider as its new chief executive, becoming the fifth major food and beverage company to name a new leader in a tumultuous year for the industry.

Chevron Names Wirth CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Wal-Mart Tries to Take Jet.com Upscale

The retailer's Jet.com website will start selling clothes from Bonobos, ModCloth and its own private brand of food and household goods.

Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit

A nearly $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit could strengthen the No. 2 player in a fast-growing industry--if the deal survives regulatory and legal hurdles.

Roku Shares Surge in Trading Debut

Roku shares climbed in their trading debut, a welcome sign for the stalled technology IPO market.

AbbVie, Amgen Reach Humira Settlement

Drugmakers AbbVie and Amgen reached a patent-dispute settlement requiring Amgen to wait until 2023 to start selling a lower-priced copy of the world's top-selling drug, AbbVie's arthritis treatment Humira, in the U.S.

Tyson Plans Cost Cuts In AdvancePierre Integration

Tyson Foods said Thursday it will cut about 450 jobs as it integrates recently acquired sandwich maker AdvancePierre Foods its fold.

Invesco to Buy Guggenheim ETF Business for $1.2B

Invesco Ltd. agreed to buy Guggenheim Investments's exchange-traded funds business for $1.2 billion in cash, broadening the money manager's footprint in one of the fastest-growing corners of investing.

