Kellogg CEO Bryant to Step Down

Kellogg Co. Chief Executive John Bryant will step down next week, making him the fourth head of a major food company to depart in a tumultuous year for the industry.

Chevron Names Wirth Chairman, CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit

A nearly $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit could strengthen the No. 2 player in a fast-growing industry--if the deal survives regulatory and legal hurdles.

Roku Shares Surge in Trading Debut

Roku shares climbed in their trading debut, a welcome sign for the stalled technology IPO market.

Whitney Tilson to Close Kase Capital Hedge Fund

Whitney Tilson is closing his hedge fund, the latest high-profile investor to close shop amid an extended period of disappointing returns for the industry.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

IKEA to Acquire Online Freelancer Marketplace TaskRabbit

IKEA agreed to acquire Silicon Valley startup TaskRabbit-the online marketplace that connects people with freelancers willing to run errands and do odd jobs-in a move that combines the trailblazer of the flat pack with one of the so-called gig economy's best-known exemplars.

GoPro Unveils New Devices as It Battles Smartphones

GoPro Inc. is betting on two new devices to differentiate itself from the fast-advancing camera technology found in smartphones, and to help it reclaim profitability.

Instacart Nears Partnership With Loblaw, Canada's Largest Grocer

Grocery-delivery startup Instacart is close to a deal to partner with Canada's largest grocer, Loblaw, to launch its service there in the coming months.

Philip Morris Reorganizes as It Shifts Focus to 'Smoke-Free' Products

Philip Morris International is reorganizing its geographic regions and executive ranks-including naming a new chief financial officer-in efforts to propel the company's shift away from cigarettes.

September 28, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)