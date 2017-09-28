Chevron Names Wirth Chairman, CEO
Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.
Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit
A nearly $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit could strengthen the No. 2 player in a fast-growing industry--if the deal survives regulatory and legal hurdles.
Roku Shares Climb in Trading Debut
Roku shares climbed in their trading debut, a welcome sign for the stalled technology IPO market.
Kellogg CEO Bryant to Step Down
Kellogg CEO John Bryant is stepping down next week after nearly seven years leading the cereal-and-snack giant through a tumultuous time in the food industry.
Philip Morris Reorganizes as It Shifts Focus to 'Smoke-Free' Products
Philip Morris International is reorganizing its geographic regions and executive ranks-including naming a new chief financial officer-in efforts to propel the company's shift away from cigarettes.
H&M Hit by Discounting, Slowness to Embrace Digital
Shares in Hennes & Mauritz fell sharply after the fashion retailer said profit sank in the third quarter amid a heavy bout of price-cutting and fewer visitors to its stores.
Hain Celestial in Pact With Activist Investor Overhauling Board
Hain Celestial reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital that calls for sweeping changes to the food-and-beverage company's board and opens the door to a possible sale.
Got it Covered: China's First Online-Only Insurer Pops in Market Debut
Shares of China's first online-only insurer rose strongly in its market debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, with ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. providing a boost to what's been a muted year for initial public offerings there.
Etihad Looks to Brit to Chart a New Course
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Aviation Group named a new chief executive to navigate a strategic shift following hefty financial losses from investments in other airlines.
Apple Interested in Advanced LCDs for Some iPhones in 2018
Apple has expressed interest in buying advanced liquid-crystal displays from Japan Display for some iPhones next year, a sign the technology has life despite competition from a newer type of display.
