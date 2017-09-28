Apple Interested in Advanced LCDs for Some iPhones in 2018

Apple has expressed interest in buying advanced liquid-crystal displays from Japan Display for some iPhones next year, a sign the technology has life despite competition from a newer type of display.

Hain Celestial in Pact With Activist Investor Overhauling Board

Hain Celestial reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital that calls for sweeping changes to the food-and-beverage company's board and opens the door to a possible sale.

Can Roku Be a Tonic for Tech IPOs?

Roku, an early player in streaming television, is hoping for a stock-market debut that could breathe some life into a faded technology IPO scene.

Amazon's New Echos Bring Alexa to the Bedroom and Beyond

Amazon let 10,000 Echos bloom, introducing a half-dozen new products to convince families to put Alexa in a lot more places throughout the home (and even beyond it).

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Fiat Chrysler, Vehicle Owners to Hold Emissions-Settlement Talks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will hold settlement talks in October with lawyers representing owners of diesel-powered vehicles who sued the auto maker over emissions that allegedly exceeded legal limits.

Morgan Stanley Chief Says Firm's Brokers Will Maintain Key Position

Morgan Stanley, with its large investment bank and wealth management business, has been cool on the idea that roboadvisers will upend the brokerage business that generates about half of its revenue.

Citibank Buys $2.17 Billion Toshiba Settlement From Owners of S.C. Nuclear Plant

The owners of an unfinished nuclear power plant in South Carolina have agreed to sell at a discount their shares of a $2.17 billion settlement with Toshiba Corp., which agreed to cover costs for the project which was canceled over the summer.

Hugh Hefner, Founder of Playboy Magazine Who Helped Usher In Sexual Revolution, Dies at 91

The son of straight-laced Midwestern Protestants, Hugh Hefner, known to most simply as Hef, revolutionized publishing with a vision of beauty, sophistication and the libertine lifestyle that reflected the desires of the postwar generation.

Bombardier's Shares Fall After Twin Jolts of Bad News

Bombardier Inc.'s share price fell Wednesday after two rivals said Tuesday they'd merge their train operations and the U.S. announced a harsh tariff.

