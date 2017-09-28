Industrials Decline On Tax-Plan Doubts - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down amid uncertainty about the legislative viability of the Trump administration's tax plan. U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years. Capital-expenditure trends captured in regional industrial reports have been on a consistent growth trajectory for many months, according to one brokerage. "We believe this is additional evidence that a cyclical, more durable pickup in equipment investment is underway," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.
