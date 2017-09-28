Engie Wins Concession Contracts for Two Brazilian Power Plants

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Thursday it won concession contracts for two Brazilian hydropower plants for a total of around 950 million euros ($1.12 billion).

The French company said it won concession contracts from the Brazilian government for two plants located in Brazil. The concessions are valid for a 30-year period and will strengthen Engie's position as the largest private energy producer in Brazil, the company said.

"These contracts are a tremendous success that represent a great growth opportunity for Engie, in line with the group ambition to develop low carbon power production," said Mauricio Baehr, chief executive of Engie Brazil.

