Crude Gets Boost From U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices largely held on to their gains on Thursday on reports that U.S. crude stockpiles declined, despite some profit-taking from investors who cashed in on the recent rally.

Continue Reading Below

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.40% to $58.14 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.15% at $52.22 a barrel.

Oil prices have been climbing in the past few weeks on the back of a tightening market after Hurricane Harvey knocked out a sizable amount of U.S. refinery capacity and amid an action by major oil producers to eliminate the global supply glut.

Crude was bolstered by data released on Wednesday showing U.S. crude oil stocks fell unexpectedly by 1.8 million barrels last week.

The downward move was attributed to a 1 million barrel a day increase in crude oil processing by U.S. Gulf Coast refineries that are ramping up their production again, "after the hurricane-enforced break," said Commerzbank analysts in a recent note.

However, "Brent is still under downward pressure due to profit-taking."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Brent remained about $1 below the two-year high it achieved on Monday when it hit its highest settlement since July 2015 and closed at $59.02 a barrel.

Investors are seizing upon the opportunity to buy other crude grades that haven't appreciated as much as Brent, analysts said.

"Brent has overrun quite a bit relative to WTI. We are seeing very stretched differentials," said Miswin Mahesh, an oil market analyst at Energy Aspects. "Refineries can choose to switch grades from sweet to Russian sour crudes where they can actually make a better margin."

But U.S. crude shipments to Europe are causing the margins to narrow. Official data showed U.S. crude exports rose to about 1.5 million barrels a day last week, "the highest level registered since the lifting of the crude export ban," said analysts for JBC Energy in a recent note.

As U.S. refinery activity picks up analysts project the gap between WTI and Brent may move back below $5 a barrel, which may also lessen the incentive for arbitrage.

Recently prices have also been bolstered by a renewed faith in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' plan to rebalance the market through its production-cut agreement.

OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel first agreed late last year to cap production at around 1.8 million barrels a day lower than peak October 2016 levels, part of an effort to alleviate the global oil glut and boost prices. The deal was extended in May through March 2018

After a meeting last Friday in Vienna, the oil cartel estimated that compliance with the deal to cut global supply reached 116% in August. OPEC also said that commercial inventories have fallen by nearly half of the target since the beginning of 2017.

Overall U.S. crude oil production increased last week by 37,000 barrels to reach 9.55 million barrels a day, a bit under its peak in 2015, a worrisome trend for oil prices according to some analysts.

On Friday investors will be watching for data from the oil-services firm Baker Hughes Inc., which releases its count of active drilling rigs, a bellwether for production in the U.S. oil industry.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.30% to $1.62 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $554.50 a metric ton, up $5.75 from the previous settlement.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2017 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)