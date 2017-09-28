Correction to Tuesday's Home Builder Lures Millennials Story

"Home Builder Lures Millennials With Offer to Help Pay Their Student Loans," at 7:15 a.m. ET on Sept. 26 incorrectly stated student loans can't be discharged in bankruptcy in the 18th paragraph. Student-loan debt can't be discharged in bankruptcy unless the borrower files a separate legal action and is able to prove "undue hardship," a rarely met standard, so getting rid of student debt early is preferable to paying it back slowly. (Sept. 28)
September 28, 2017 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)