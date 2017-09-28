China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, September 28 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 738,642 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 12,250 12,260 11,380 11,800 12,240 -440 232 476
Nov-17 12,340 12,390 11,490 11,730 12,360 -630 14,620 37,482
Jan-18 14,650 14,680 13,605 14,025 14,630 -605 644,526 366,652
Mar-18 14,835 14,835 13,755 14,055 14,795 -740 566 546
Apr-18 14,190 14,190 13,920 13,985 14,970 -985 8 64
May-18 15,000 15,040 13,945 14,330 14,995 -665 72,068 67,434
Jun-18 14,505 14,505 13,925 14,055 14,975 -920 26 1,090
Jul-18 14,890 14,955 13,890 14,250 14,940 -690 90 1,264
Aug-18 14,995 15,010 13,885 14,565 14,935 -370 86 1,180
Sep-18 15,180 15,205 14,100 14,450 15,165 -715 6,420 9,726
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 28, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)