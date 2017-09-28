BOND REPORT: Treasurys Extend Selloff On Trump's Tax Plan

Second-quarter GDP data revised to 3.0% from 3.1%

Treasury prices continue to fall, pushing yields higher, on Thursday to extend the pervious sessions' selloff as growing expectations for President Donald Trump's tax plan continued to weigh on appetite for government paper.

In the past, bond investors have been skeptical of prospects for tax legislation. But with more concrete details unveiled, Treasurys have seen selling pressure. Nonetheless, analysts feel there are plenty of potential stumbling blocks.

What are bond yields doing?

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is up 2.7 basis points to 2.336%, after hitting an 11-week intraday high. The last two days of yield gains have dragged the 10-year through the 200-day moving average, a key technical charting level which could signal a further rise is imminent.

The shorter 2-year note yield pared the previous session's gains, edging lower to 1.478% from 1.483%. While, the 30-year bond yield rose 2.3 basis points to 2.889%, versus 2.862%. Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

What do market participants say?

"The involvement of the House GOP leaders adds an air of legitimacy to the effort, although that alone does very little to make goals of the tax plan any more politically obtainable," wrote Ian Lyngen and Aaron Kohli, fixed-income strategists at BMO Capital Markets.

What else is the market anticipating?

What data is on deck?

September 28, 2017 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)