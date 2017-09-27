Singapore Selects Tuas Power-ST Engineering Consortium to Build Desalination Plant

The Singapore government has selected a consortium comprising Tuas Power and a unit of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (S63.SG) to build the island nation's fifth desalination plant.

The Tuas-ST Marine consortium offered to sell water to Singapore's water agency for 0.91 Singapore dollars (US$0.67) per cubic meter, the lowest among three bidders for the project on Jurong island. The plant is expected to start operations in 2020 and will add 30 million gallons of water per day to Singapore's water supply, the government said in a statement.

Desalinated water, one of the four sources of Singapore's water supply, currently meets up to 25% of the country's requirements. Other sources include local catchments, imports from Malaysia and recycled water.

September 27, 2017 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)