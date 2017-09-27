GOP Tax Overhaul Aims for Corporate Cuts, Simpler Code

A sweeping Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code proposes to sharply reduce tax rates on businesses and many individuals- kicking off an effort by President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to build momentum for a challenging legislative push in the months ahead.

Stocks Climb as Investors Bet on Higher Interest Rates

A surge in shares of financial companies lifted major U.S. stock indexes. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%.

Family Wealth, Incomes Rose, Fed Survey Says

U.S. families' wealth and incomes rose across the board as the economic recovery continued over the past three years, a shift after the economic fortunes of all but most well-off families stagnated in the aftermath of the recession, the Federal Reserve reported.

Germany's Schäuble Set to Step Aside as Finance Minister

Wolfgang Schäuble, one of the most powerful policy makers in the euro currency zone, is set to step down as Germany's finance minister in the wake of the country's election, ending an era in which the veteran conservative shaped Europe's response to its debt crisis.

Saudi Arabia Launches $12.5 Billion Bond Sale

Saudi Arabia launched the sale of bonds worth $12.5 billion, tapping the international debt markets again to bolster its finances hurt by lower oil prices.

St. Louis Fed's Bullard Says Rates Should Stay Right Where They Are

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said short-term interest rates are where they should be, given dim prospects for a significant rebound in economic growth or a surprise boost in inflation this year.

Bank of Canada's Poloz Stresses There Is 'No Predetermined Path' for Rates

After two consecutive interest-rate rises, the Bank of Canada will work from a clean slate when making rate decisions as it contends with an uncertain outlook for inflation, Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 1.7% in August

Demand for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rebounded in August, pointing to a continued upswing in business investment.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell in August

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for previously owned homes, declined 2.6% from July to 106.3 in August. Economists surveyed had expected a smaller decrease of 0.5% from July.

ECB: Eurozone Bank Lending to Companies Hits Eight-Year High

Bank lending to private companies in the eurozone accelerated in August to an eight-year high.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)