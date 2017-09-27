GOP Tax Overhaul Aims for Corporate Cuts, Simpler Code

A sweeping Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code proposes to sharply reduce tax rates on businesses and many individuals- kicking off an effort by President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to build momentum for a challenging legislative push in the months ahead.

Stocks Pare Gains on GOP Tax Plan

U.S. stocks slightly pared earlier gains following reports about the Republican tax plan. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Germany's Schäuble Set to Step Aside as Finance Minister

Wolfgang Schäuble, one of the most powerful policy makers in the euro currency zone, is set to step down as Germany's finance minister in the wake of the country's election, ending an era in which the veteran conservative shaped Europe's response to its debt crisis.

Bank of Canada's Poloz Stresses There Is 'No Predetermined Path' for Rates

After two consecutive interest-rate rises, the Bank of Canada will work from a clean slate when making rate decisions as it contends with an uncertain outlook for inflation, Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 1.7% in August

Demand for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rebounded in August, pointing to a continued upswing in business investment.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell in August

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for previously owned homes, declined 2.6% from July to 106.3 in August. Economists surveyed had expected a smaller decrease of 0.5% from July.

ECB: Eurozone Bank Lending to Companies Hits Eight-Year High

Bank lending to private companies in the eurozone accelerated in August to an eight-year high.

Oil Rally Takes a Breather

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses after U.S. data showed that crude stockpiles fell but gasoline inventories grew last week.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Accelerates

Crude oil stockpiles fell by 1.8 million barrels to 471 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 22, and are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude supplies would rise by 2.1 million barrels on the week.

Macron Unveils Budget Meant to Bolster Influence in EU

French President Emmanuel Macron's government presented its first budget, the centerpiece of his plan to bolster France's leverage within the European Union by shrinking the state and freeing up the slowing economy.

September 27, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)