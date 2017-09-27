Stocks Climb as Fed Outlook Boosts the Dollar

Continue Reading Below

Stocks extended gains and the dollar strengthened after comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen boosted bets on higher U.S. interest rates.

GOP Tax Overhaul Aims for Corporate Cuts, Simpler Code

A sweeping Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code proposes to sharply reduce tax rates on businesses and many individuals- kicking off an effort by President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to build momentum for a challenging legislative push in the months ahead.

Germany's Schäuble Set to Step Aside as Finance Minister

Wolfgang Schäuble, one of the most powerful policy makers in the euro currency zone, is set to step down as Germany's finance minister in the wake of the country's election, ending an era in which the veteran conservative shaped Europe's response to its debt crisis.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 1.7% in August

Demand for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rebounded in August, pointing to a continued upswing in business investment.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell in August

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index, which tracks contract signings for previously owned homes, declined 2.6% from July to 106.3 in August. Economists surveyed had expected a smaller decrease of 0.5% from July.

ECB: Eurozone Bank Lending to Companies Hits Eight-Year High

Bank lending to private companies in the eurozone accelerated in August to an eight-year high.

Oil Rally Takes a Breather

Oil prices languished as investors appeared to, at least momentarily, cap robust gains from earlier in the week.

Macron Unveils Budget Meant to Bolster Influence in EU

French President Emmanuel Macron's government presented its first budget, the centerpiece of his plan to bolster France's leverage within the European Union by shrinking the state and freeing up the slowing economy.

Insurers Could Make Trouble as Fed Balance Sheet Shrinks

Everyone is wondering how markets will react when central banks unwind their huge bond-buying programs. One sector where regulators have definite concerns is insurers.

Mexico Runs Up $2.73 Billion August Trade Deficit

Mexican registered a wider-than-expected $2.73 billion trade deficit in August as imports of petroleum and other goods outpaced gains in factory exports.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)