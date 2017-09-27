Oil Rises After U.S. Stockpiles Fall

U.S. crude prices rose Wednesday after government data showed crude stockpiles fell but gasoline inventories grew last week.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Accelerates

Crude oil stockpiles fell by 1.8 million barrels to 471 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 22, and are still in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude supplies would rise by 2.1 million barrels on the week.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that natural-gas stockpiles grew by 66 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year.

Saudi Arabia Sells $12.5 Billion of Bonds

Saudi Arabia sold $12.5 billion worth of bonds, the largest sovereign debt issue this year, as the kingdom taps the international markets again to bolster its finances hurt by lower oil prices.

Australia Backs Down From Limiting Gas Exports

Australia's conservative government held back from imposing curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas after producers including Royal Dutch Shell agreed to put more gas into the domestic market to ease energy shortages.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Giant

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

Westinghouse Says Vogtle Nuclear Plant Owners Are Angling for Oversized Recovery

Westinghouse Electric says Georgia Power and other owners of the Vogtle nuclear power plant are angling to get an outsize share of a potential recovery in the company's chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Toyota to Start Making Hybrid Engines in U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start production of its first American-made electric-gas hybrid engines, the latest in a series of investments by foreign auto makers to expand operations in the U.S.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

U.S. Challenges Parker Hannifin's Acquisition of Clarcor

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corp.'s $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc. that closed in February, alleging the deal created an unlawful monopoly.

September 27, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)