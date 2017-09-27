Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Business

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom SA, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

Westinghouse Says Vogtle Nuclear Plant Owners Are Angling for Oversized Recovery

Westinghouse Electric says Georgia Power and other owners of the Vogtle nuclear power plant are angling to get an outsize share of a potential recovery in the company's chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Toyota to Start Making Hybrid Engines in U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start production of its first American-made electric-gas hybrid engines, the latest in a series of investments by foreign auto makers to expand operations in the U.S.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

U.S. Challenges Parker Hannifin's Acquisition of Clarcor

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corp.'s $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc. that closed in February, alleging the deal created an unlawful monopoly.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 2.1 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 1 million barrels on average.

Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

Brazil Lets In Big Oil Firms After Keeping Them Out for a Decade

With this week's crude auction, Brazil will begin reversing what industry officials say was a disastrous decision in 2007-but it won't generate what it could have made then.

Before U.N. Deadline, China Again Buys North Korean Coal

China resumed North Korean coal imports in August after a nearly half-year hiatus, just before a total United Nations ban on Pyongyang's coal trade took effect.

Oil's Move Higher Now Rests Squarely on U.S. Shoulders

Oil is back in a bull market, but China is slowing down. Oftentimes, those two things aren't compatible.

