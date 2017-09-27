Uber Shutting Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber Technologies Inc. on Wednesday confirmed it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business, months after it discovered it was losing 18-times more money per vehicle than previously thought.

Donald Trump Accuses Facebook of Being 'Anti-Trump'

President Donald Trump, a post on his Twitter account, said Facebook is acting against him, his second attack on the social network in less than a week after the company agreed to hand over to congressional investigators information related to Russian-backed ads during the election.

Bombardier's Shares Fall After Twin Jolts of Bad News

Bombardier Inc.'s share price fell Wednesday after two rivals said Tuesday they'd merge their train operations and the U.S. announced a harsh tariff.

Apple iPhone X Production Woe Sparked by a Parts Imbalance

Apple Inc. hit a production snag with components crucial to its new iPhone X's facial-recognition system, adding to concerns about extended shortages when sales begin early in November.

Google Rolls Out Search, Shopping Ad Changes In Europe

Google has started overhauling millions of search results in Europe.

Health Insurers Make Final Call on ACA Plans

Health insurers make their final decisions Wednesday on where to offer Affordable Care Act plans next year, and so far there are few signs of a major last-minute exodus from the health law's exchanges, despite companies' nervousness about their future.

Amazon's Device Ambitions Speak Volumes

Despite heavy spending, Amazon has managed to boost its profitability over the last couple of years, thanks largely to its growing cloud business, and its investments fuel far more than the Echo devices.

Baxter Saline Shipments Disrupted in Puerto Rico

Baxter International says it has lost "multiple production days" in hurricane-wracked Puerto Rico that will delay its ability to restore shipments of two products that were already in short supply on the U.S. mainland.

Carlyle Group in Talks to Sell TCW Group Stake

Carlyle Group is in talks to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group to bidders including Japan's Nippon Life Insurance and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

SEC Probes Departure of PepsiCo's Former Top Lawyer

Federal officials are investigating an allegation by PepsiCo's former top lawyer that the company fired her in retaliation for how she handled an internal probe into potential wrongdoing in Russia.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)