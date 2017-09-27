SEC Probes Departure of PepsiCo's Former Top Lawyer

Federal securities regulators are investigating an allegation by PepsiCo's former top lawyer that the company fired her in retaliation for the way she handled an internal probe into potential wrongdoing in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents.

Apple iPhone X Production Woe Sparked by a Parts Imbalance

Apple has hit another production snag on its new iPhone X, say people familiar with the situation-this time over a pair of components dubbed Romeo and Juliet.

Uber vs. London, Round Two: Tribunal Weighs Whether Drivers Are Contractors

As Uber Technologies tries to negotiate with London regulators over its operating license, the ride-hailing company is fighting another battle in Britain with high stakes for its broader business model.

U.K.'s Theresa May 'Bitterly Disappointed' Over U.S. Bombardier Sanctions

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "bitterly disappointed" after the U.S. said it would put punitive import duties on a new jetliner made by Bombardier, putting thousands of jobs at a Northern Ireland factory at risk.

Can Roku Be a Tonic for Tech IPOs?

Roku, an early player in streaming television, is hoping for a stock-market debut that could breathe some life into a faded technology IPO scene.

Fast-Food Chain Sonic Reportedly Victim of Data Breach

The operator of Sonic Drive-In burger joints acknowledged that its store-payment systems were attacked, leaving some customers' credit and debit cards numbers at risk.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Giant

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

EU Opens Investigation Into Essilor-Luxottica Merger

The European Union's antitrust authority said it started an investigation into the proposed merger between Ray-Ban maker Luxottica and optical-lens maker Essilor, which would create a global eyewear colossus.

Syngenta Seeks to Settle GMO Corn Cases

Syngenta said it would settle thousands of lawsuits from U.S. farmers who alleged the Swiss agricultural giant's launch of genetically engineered corn seeds cost them money.

Ford and Lyft Sign Driverless-Car Agreement

Ford Motor and Lyft said they would develop self-driving vehicles for the ride-hailing service, adding to a growing number of alliances between auto makers and tech companies.

