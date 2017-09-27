Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Giant

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

EU Opens Investigation Into Essilor-Luxottica Merger

The European Union's antitrust authority said it started an investigation into the proposed merger between Ray-Ban maker Luxottica and optical-lens maker Essilor, which would create a global eyewear colossus.

Syngenta Seeks to Settle GMO Corn Cases

Syngenta said it would settle thousands of lawsuits from U.S. farmers who alleged the Swiss agricultural giant's launch of genetically engineered corn seeds cost them money.

ECB: Eurozone Bank Lending to Companies Hits Eight-Year High

Bank lending to private companies in the eurozone accelerated in August to an eight-year high.

Ford and Lyft Sign Driverless-Car Agreement

Ford Motor and Lyft said they would develop self-driving vehicles for the ride-hailing service, adding to a growing number of alliances between auto makers and tech companies.

Uber Threatens to Leave Quebec Over Driver Rules

Uber Technologies said it will halt service in Canada's Quebec province as soon as Oct. 14 unless regulators reverse a new requirement that drivers undergo training similar to traditional taxi drivers.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

Corruption Probe Threatens Adidas's U.S. Overhaul

Adidas's rebranding campaign in the U.S. market suffered a blow after one of the company's executives and an Adidas affiliate were arrested as part of a federal probe into corruption in college basketball.

TPG Consortium Seeks Buyers for Indonesian Finance Company

An investor group that includes TPG Capital is looking to sell its controlling stake in one of Indonesia's oldest finance companies, in a deal that could value the company at about $1 billion.

U.S. to Slap Big Tariff on New Jetliner From Canada's Bombardier

U.S. officials ruled Bombardier illegally underpriced a big sale of commercial jetliners in a move that adds to a simmering trade spat with Canada.

