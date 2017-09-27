TPG Group Seeks Buyers for Indonesian Finance Company

Continue Reading Below

An investor group that includes TPG Capital is looking to sell its controlling stake in one of Indonesia's oldest finance companies, in a deal that could value the company at about $1 billion.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Business

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom SA, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

Corruption Probe Threatens Adidas's U.S. Overhaul

Adidas's rebranding campaign in the U.S. market suffered a blow after one of the company's executives and an Adidas affiliate were arrested as part of a federal probe into corruption in college basketball.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. to Slap Big Tariff on New Jetliner From Canada's Bombardier

U.S. officials ruled Bombardier illegally underpriced a big sale of commercial jetliners in a move that adds to a simmering trade spat with Canada.

EU Opens Investigation Into Essilor-Luxottica Merger

The European Union's antitrust authority said it started an investigation into the proposed merger between Ray-Ban maker Luxottica and optical-lens maker Essilor, which would create a global eyewear colossus.

Westinghouse Says Vogtle Nuclear Plant Owners Are Angling for Oversized Recovery

Westinghouse Electric says Georgia Power and other owners of the Vogtle nuclear power plant are angling to get an outsize share of a potential recovery in the company's chapter 11 bankruptcy.

FDA Pilot Project Aims at Quick Approvals for Medical Software

The Food and Drug Administration is starting a pilot project with software and medical companies such as Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc. and Johnson & Johnson to help create swifter ways to approve new medical software.

U.S. Challenges Parker Hannifin's Acquisition of Clarcor

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corp.'s $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc. that closed in February, alleging the deal created an unlawful monopoly.

Syngenta Seeks to Settle GMO Corn Cases

Syngenta AG said it would settle thousands of lawsuits from U.S. farmers who alleged the Swiss agricultural giant's launch of genetically engineered corn seeds cost them money.

Twitter Tests Doubling Length Limit to 280 Characters

Twitter said it would begin testing a new limit of 280 characters, double its current limit, as a concession to users who have been clamoring for changes to the short-messaging service.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)