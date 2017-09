Shares of health-care companies were flat as the Republican Senate leadership abandoned efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Major insurers indicated they wouldn't make any radical changes to planned offerings on ACA exchanges next year. That will leave some parts of the country with scant options for people who purchase plans through the exchanges.

