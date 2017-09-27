GDP Revision Expected to Show No Change -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 23 275K (18) 259K

0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q2 +3.0% (22) +3.0%*

0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q2 +1.0% (10) +1.0%*

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Sep N/A 16

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.2% (24) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.1% (24) +0.3%

0830 Core PCE Prices Aug +0.2% (22) +0.1%

0945 Chicago PMI Sep 58.5 (12) 58.9

1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (18) 95.3**

(Final)

*Q2 2nd Reading

**Sep Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

