China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, September 27 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 491,062 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 12,225 12,335 12,195 12,240 12,235 5 46 364
Nov-17 12,320 12,420 12,265 12,360 12,300 60 7,918 38,758
Jan-18 14,570 14,730 14,510 14,630 14,640 -10 446,130 368,308
Mar-18 14,725 14,895 14,725 14,795 14,795 0 6 152
Apr-18 - - - 14,970 14,970 0 0 62
May-18 14,940 15,090 14,880 14,995 15,020 -25 35,458 70,426
Jun-18 - - - 14,975 14,975 0 0 1,094
Jul-18 14,830 14,950 14,830 14,940 14,930 10 122 1,232
Aug-18 14,950 15,000 14,895 14,935 15,005 -70 12 1,168
Sep-18 15,100 15,240 15,060 15,165 15,180 -15 1,370 7,650
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
