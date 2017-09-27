On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, September 27 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 491,062 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Oct-17 12,225 12,335 12,195 12,240 12,235 5 46 364

Nov-17 12,320 12,420 12,265 12,360 12,300 60 7,918 38,758

Jan-18 14,570 14,730 14,510 14,630 14,640 -10 446,130 368,308

Mar-18 14,725 14,895 14,725 14,795 14,795 0 6 152

Apr-18 - - - 14,970 14,970 0 0 62

May-18 14,940 15,090 14,880 14,995 15,020 -25 35,458 70,426

Jun-18 - - - 14,975 14,975 0 0 1,094

Jul-18 14,830 14,950 14,830 14,940 14,930 10 122 1,232

Aug-18 14,950 15,000 14,895 14,935 15,005 -70 12 1,168

Sep-18 15,100 15,240 15,060 15,165 15,180 -15 1,370 7,650

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

