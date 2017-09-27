Carlyle Group in Talks to Sell TCW Group Stake, Sources Say

Carlyle Group LP is in talks to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group Inc. to bidders including Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

The private-equity firm, which bought 60% of TCW from French bank Société Générale SA in 2013, has been exploring the sale of at least part of its stake for months. MUFG, as it is known, emerged as a potential buyer of the $200 billion asset manager after discussions with Nippon were already under way, the people said. Other American and European firms subsequently expressed interest, they said, though it is unclear how serious those talks are.

A deal may not materialize, the people cautioned.

Write to Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com, Justin Baer at justin.baer@wsj.com and Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)