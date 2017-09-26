Yellen Defends Fed Rate-Rise Plan Despite 'Mystery' of Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the central bank's projection for a gradual path of rate increases over the next few years, but said the Fed could consider a slower pace if low inflation proves persistent.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says He Is Comfortable With Idea of December Rate Rise

In his first public remarks as a central banker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he is inclined to support another rate rise by the close of the year.

U.S. Officials Aim to Ease North Korea Tensions Amid Heated Rhetoric

U.S. officials emphasized the urgency of attempts at diplomacy to ease tensions with North Korea on Tuesday, while the U.S. stepped up sanctions amid an escalating war of words between Washington and Pyongyang.

U.S. Treasury Adds Eight North Korean Banks to Sanctions List

The U.S. Treasury Department named eight North Korean banks and 26 individuals linked to the nation's financial networks to its sanctions list.

GOP Tax Plan to Allow for Top Individual Rate Above 35%

The Republican tax plan being released Wednesday will open the door to a top individual tax rate that is higher than the 35% that has been in previous plans, according to people familiar with the discussions.

U.S. Floats Nafta Proposal That Could Erode Copyright-Liability Protection

The U.S. has proposed copyright language in the North American Free Trade Agreement talks that could weaken internet companies' liability protections for pirated content.

U.S. Proposes to Boost Nafta's Labor Standards

The Trump administration introduced a proposal aimed at boosting labor standards among Nafta member countries, but it earned an immediate rebuke from union officials.

Puerto Rico Faces Restart on Financial Plan After Maria

It took months to put together a financial overhaul plan for Puerto Rico. Now officials may have to start over following Hurricane Maria.

Senate Scraps Vote on GOP Measure to Repeal Health Law

Republicans' latest push to dismantle the Affordable Care Act sputtered to an end on Tuesday when Senate GOP leaders scrapped a vote on a bill that had failed to gain sufficient traction within their party.

Housing Market Tilts Toward Sellers as Inventory Shrinks

A housing-inventory shortage is creating a seller's market, with strong demand pushing up prices even as the pace of home sales declines.

