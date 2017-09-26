U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Selloff

Shares of technology companies rose, helping major U.S. stock indexes stabilize after Monday's declines.

Yellen Says Low Inflation Could Lead to Slower Pace of Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the central bank's projection for a gradual path of interest-rate increases over the next few years even though she said low inflation, if it persists, could lead to a slightly slower pace of rate rises.

Lawmakers Criticize SEC Head Over Handling of Hack

Senators criticized the SEC's new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

Fed's Brainard: Urban, Rural Labor-Market Disparities Could Hurt Economy

A widening gulf between the fortunes of people in urban and rural areas is a threat to the U.S. economy's growth potential, Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard warned.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says He Is Comfortable With Idea of December Rate Rise

In his first public remarks as a central banker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he is inclined to support another rate rise by the close of the year.

U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in August

U.S. new-home sales continued to fall in August, and the supply of available homes expanded.

Consumer Confidence Fell Only Slightly After Hurricanes

Confidence among American consumers decreased only slightly in September after two major hurricanes struck the U.S.

Europe's Banks Finally Start Thinking About Mergers

After being whipped by scandals and losses, Europe's banks retreated to their domestic markets to patch up their balance sheets. Now some are starting to look outward again.

A Tax Cut's Unintended Consequences

What a tax cut could give the economy the Federal Reserve could take away. Republican leaders on Wednesday are expected to release a tax plan that would lower tax rates on individuals and corporations and allow companies to repatriate earnings held overseas at a low rate.

September 26, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)