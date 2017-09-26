U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Selloff

Major U.S. indexes opened slightly higher following a selloff in technology shares and threats from North Korea.

U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in August

U.S. new-home sales continued to fall in August, and the supply of available homes expanded.

Consumer Confidence Fell Only Slightly After Hurricanes

Confidence among American consumers decreased only slightly in September after two major hurricanes struck the U.S.

Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

Lawmakers Criticize SEC Chairman Over Handling of Hack

Senators criticized the SEC's new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

Europe's Banks Finally Start Thinking About Mergers

After being whipped by scandals and losses, Europe's banks retreated to their domestic markets to patch up their balance sheets. Now some are starting to look outward again.

Fed's Brainard Warns Labor Disparities Could Affect Economic Growth

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said policy makers should look beyond inflation and headline unemployment to assess the strength of the labor market, as disparities in labor-force participation, income and wealth may have implications for the economy's growth potential.

Why Emerging Markets Aren't Too Hot to Handle

The Fed's apparent desire to push on with tightening policy may give emerging markets a pause. But if global growth continues, then a pause is all it should be.

Richmond Fed Says Manufacturing Growth Improves in September

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said that manufacturing activity at factories across the central Atlantic states improved in September driven by a large increase in shipments.

ECB Brings Forward Stress Tests for Greek Banks

Greek banking shares dropped sharply on news that the lenders will undergo stress tests early next year, sooner than their European rivals.

September 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)