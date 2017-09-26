Why Emerging Markets Aren't Too Hot to Handle

Continue Reading Below

The Fed's apparent desire to push on with tightening policy may give emerging markets a pause. But if global growth continues, then a pause is all it should be.

India, Indonesia Bonds: The Latest Emerging-Market Darlings

Investors are rushing into the bond markets of India and Indonesia, drawn by rich yields and the rosy growth prospects of countries that a few years ago were considered among the most vulnerable emerging markets.

Tech Selloff, North Korea Threats Keep a Lid on Stocks

Global stock markets were mixed, following a selloff in technology shares on Wall Street and fresh threats from North Korea.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Prices Dip, but Bullish Sentiment Persists

Oil prices gave up some of Monday's record gains, as investors cashed in on an increasingly bullish market.

Fed's Kashkari Again Says Raising Rates A Mistake Given Weak Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reiterated Monday that he believes raising rates right now is a bad idea.

Fed's Evans: Show Me More Inflation Before a Rate Increase

Charles Evans said he is "open-minded" about raising short-term interest rates soon but wants to see signs of rising inflation before nudging borrowing costs higher.

ECB's Draghi Brushes Off Lucke's Criticism of Policies

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi clashed with a former leader of Germany's ascendant far-right party over the bank's easy-money policies, underlining the frustrations that helped to propel the party into the German parliament.

OPEC's Efforts Pay Off: Oil Is Back in Bull Market

U.S. oil prices returned to bull-market territory while the global benchmark hit a two-year high, as investors gained faith that OPEC will successfully shrink a global supply glut.

Brexit Conundrum: What to Do With Thousands of Derivatives Contracts

The Bank of England said the U.K. and the EU need to reach an agreement to protect the validity of trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts post-Brexit.

CFTC Wants More Firms to Self-Report Wrongdoing

A top U.S. markets regulator unveiled a new enforcement framework that relies more heavily on firms to self-report wrongdoing and gives them new incentives to cooperate with probes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)