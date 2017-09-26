Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 2.1 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 1 million barrels on average.

Oil's Move Higher Now Rests Squarely on U.S. Shoulders

Oil is back in a bull market, but China is slowing down. Oftentimes, those two things aren't compatible.

Brazil Lets In Big Oil Firms After Keeping Them Out for a Decade

With this week's crude auction, Brazil will begin reversing what industry officials say was a disastrous decision in 2007-but it won't generate what it could have made then.

Before U.N. Deadline, China Again Buys North Korean Coal

China resumed North Korean coal imports in August after a nearly half-year hiatus, just before a total United Nations ban on Pyongyang's coal trade took effect.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

Toyota to Start Making Hybrid Engines in U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start production of its first American-made electric-gas hybrid engines, the latest in a series of investments by foreign auto makers to expand operations in the U.S.

Refineries Emitted Pollutants During Harvey Shutdowns

Chemical plants and refineries in Texas spewed exceptionally high amounts of pollutants while shutting down their vast operations for last month's Hurricane Harvey, and again when they restarted, government filings show.

GE Agrees to Sell Industrial Unit to ABB for $2.6 Billion

General Electric agreed to sell its industrial-solutions business to Switzerland's ABB in a $2.6 billion deal, a sign that GE's new chief is moving ahead with efforts to streamline the industrial giant.

In India, a Big GE Deal Goes Off the Rails

General Electric Co. is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shake-up in India, highlighting the risk of the conglomerate's chase to win business in far-flung markets by investing heavily in local operations.

