Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Uber Shareholder Sues Company, Ex-CEO Over Alleged Fraud

A lawsuit from the Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund in Texas claims Uber and former CEO Travis Kalanick knowingly misled investors while raising capital by failing to reveal the company had potentially broken laws.

Bank of America Venture Trims 10% of Staff as Part of Digital Push

Bank of America Corp.'s merchant-services joint-venture has laid off about 10% of its staffers as a part of a restructuring, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kohl's Names Gass to Be New CEO

Kohl's said Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Gass will be its next chief executive, as the department-store chain moves forward a succession plan to replace its longtime leader.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Business

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom SA, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

Toyota to Start Making Hybrid Engines in U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start production of its first American-made electric-gas hybrid engines, the latest in a series of investments by foreign auto makers to expand operations in the U.S.

Boeing Recruits Insurers to Fill Financing Gap

Boeing Co. has found a new source of financing for jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade: insurance companies.

Axovant Says Alzheimer's Drug Failed in Trials

Axovant Sciences said that its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to meet the goals of a pivotal trial, the latest setback for efforts to find new treatments for the memory-robbing disease.

DirecTV Allows Some NFL Refunds After Anthem Controversy

DirecTV will let at least some customers cancel subscriptions to its Sunday Ticket package of NFL games and get refunds if they cite players' national anthem protests.

September 26, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)