Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Uber Shareholder Sues Company, Ex-CEO Over Alleged Fraud

A lawsuit from the Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund in Texas claims Uber and former CEO Travis Kalanick knowingly misled investors while raising capital by failing to reveal the company had potentially broken laws.

Bank of America Venture Trims 10% of Staff as Part of Digital Push

Bank of America Corp.'s merchant-services joint-venture has laid off about 10% of its staffers as a part of a restructuring, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kohl's Names New CEO

Kohl's said Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass will be its next chief executive, as the department-store chain moves forward a succession plan to replace its longtime leader.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said Tuesday that it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

Toyota to Start Making Hybrid Engines in U.S.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start production of its first American-made electric-gas hybrid engines, the latest in a series of investments by foreign auto makers to expand operations in the U.S.

Boeing Recruits Insurers to Fill Financing Gap

Boeing Co. has found a new source of financing for jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade: insurance companies.

Axovant Says Alzheimer's Drug Failed in Trials

Axovant Sciences said that its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to meet the goals of a pivotal trial, the latest setback for efforts to find new treatments for the memory-robbing disease.

Nestlé Cedes Ground to Loeb but Won't Budge on L'Oreal

Nestlé set a new profit-margin target and said it would accelerate share buybacks amid pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb, but remained firm on retaining its stake in cosmetics giant L'Oréal.

Alibaba Takes Control of Logistics Business as It Seeks Global Expansion

The Chinese e-commerce giant has become the majority owner of affiliate Cainiao and plans to invest around $15 billion over five years to build its logistics network.

September 26, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)