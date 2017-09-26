Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Kohl's Names New CEO

Kohl's said Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass will be its next chief executive, as the department-store chain moves forward a succession plan to replace its longtime leader.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson Ltd., the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said Tuesday that it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

Uber Shareholder Sues Company, Ex-CEO Over Alleged Fraud

A lawsuit from the Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund in Texas claims Uber and former CEO Travis Kalanick knowingly misled investors while raising capital by failing to reveal the company had potentially broken laws.

Axovant Says Alzheimer's Drug Failed in Trials

Axovant Sciences said that its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to meet the goals of a pivotal trial, the latest setback for efforts to find new treatments for the memory-robbing disease.

Boeing Recruits Insurers to Fill Financing Gap

Boeing Co. has found a new source of financing for jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade: insurance companies.

Nestlé Cedes Ground to Loeb but Won't Budge on L'Oreal

Nestlé set a new profit-margin target and said it would accelerate share buybacks amid pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb, but remained firm on retaining its stake in cosmetics giant L'Oréal.

Alibaba Takes Control of Logistics Business as It Seeks Global Expansion

The Chinese e-commerce giant has become the majority owner of affiliate Cainiao and plans to invest around $15 billion over five years to build its logistics network.

EU Opens Investigation Into Essilor-Luxottica Merger

The European Union's antitrust authority said it started an investigation into the proposed merger between Ray-Ban maker Luxottica and optical-lens maker Essilor, which would create a global eyewear colossus.

Virtual Reality Installations to Start Arriving at AMC Theaters Next Year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is the lead investor in a $20 million series B round for Dreamscape Immersive, a location-based virtual reality company backed by Steven Spielberg.

