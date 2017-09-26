Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Kohl's Names New CEO

Kohl's said Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass, a former Starbucks executive, will be its next chief executive when the department-store chain's current leader retires next year.

Axovant Says Alzheimer's Drug Failed in Trials

Axovant Sciences said that its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to meet the goals of a pivotal trial, the latest setback for efforts to find new treatments for the memory-robbing disease.

Boeing Recruits Insurers to Fill Financing Gap

Boeing Co. has found a new source of financing for jetliner orders that are expected to approach $200 billion a year by the end of the decade: insurance companies.

Nestlé Cedes Ground to Loeb but Won't Budge on L'Oreal

Nestlé set a new profit-margin target and said it would accelerate share buybacks amid pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb, but remained firm on retaining its stake in cosmetics giant L'Oréal.

Alibaba Takes Control of Logistics Business as It Seeks Global Expansion

The Chinese e-commerce giant has become the majority owner of affiliate Cainiao and plans to invest around $15 billion over five years to build its logistics network.

Virtual Reality Installations to Start Arriving at AMC Theaters Next Year

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is the lead investor in a $20 million series B round for Dreamscape Immersive, a location-based virtual reality company backed by Steven Spielberg.

FBI, SEC Look Into Country's Largest 'Green' Lender

Investigators from the FBI and the SEC are looking into business practices at Renovate America Inc., the largest provider of energy-saving, home-improvement loans, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Legendary Deal Maker Greenhill's New Assignment: His Own Struggling Firm

Greenhill & Co., the investment bank founded 21 years ago by star merger banker Robert Greenhill, has fallen into a prolonged deal-making slump and this week sought a financial lifeline from its founder.

Activist Investor Marathon Slams Restaurant Deal

Activist investor Marathon Partners Equity Management said the proposed acquisition by restaurant operator J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. of 99 Restaurants is a rotten deal for shareholders.

