Nestlé Cedes Ground to Loeb but Won't Budge on L'Oreal

Nestlé set a new profit-margin target and said it would accelerate share buybacks amid pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb, but remained firm on retaining its stake in cosmetics giant L'Oréal.

Alibaba Takes Control of Logistics Business as It Seeks Global Expansion

The Chinese internet giant has become the majority owner of logistics affiliate Cainiao and plans to invest around $15 billion over five years to build its logistics network.

Activist Investor Marathon Slams Restaurant Deal

Activist investor Marathon Partners Equity Management said the proposed acquisition by restaurant operator J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. of 99 Restaurants is a rotten deal for shareholders.

Amazon Hopes Alexa Will Offer Traction for Music App

Amazon Music listeners will now be able to ask Alexa to DJ on-the-go. Amazon.com said it would launch the personal assistant technology in its mobile music streaming apps on Tuesday.

Big Investors Want Directors to Stop Sitting On So Many Boards

Institutional investors, governance advisers and boards themselves are increasingly blocking directors from joining multiple boards, saying the practice spreads the executives too thin.

Who Wins When CEOs Sit on Multiple Boards? Not Investors

Chief executives who sit on outside boards earn more money than those who don't, but the companies they run return much less to shareholders.

With Takata Deal Deadline Looming, Claimants in Air-Bag Cases Worry

Lawyers for people claiming injury from Takata Corp.'s defective air bags pressured the company to finalize its deal to sell most of its business as the deadline looms this week.

In India, a Big GE Deal Goes Off the Rails

General Electric Co. is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shake-up in India, highlighting the risk of the conglomerate's chase to win business in far-flung markets by investing heavily in local operations.

Deal Boutique Greenhill Lands a Lifeline

Legendary Wall Street deal maker Robert Greenhill is throwing a lifeline to the firm he founded two decades ago, which has been largely left behind in the recent merger boom. Greenhill & Co. said its founder, along with CEO Scott Bok, will each invest $10 million in the company as part of a broader reorganization

SAP Conceives New Data Hub for Era of Disaggregated Information

SAP SE on Monday unveiled a tool designed to help companies manage soaring volumes of information, including business data as well as new sources beyond the traditional corporate domain. In today's environment, that could include data from social media or customer data culled from mobile apps.

