Nestlé Gives Loeb What He Wants: New Margin Targets, Faster Buybacks

Nestlé set a new profit-margin target and said it would accelerate previously announced share buybacks ahead of a much-awaited investor day that kicks off Tuesday in London.

Activist Investor Marathon Slams Restaurant Deal

Activist investor Marathon Partners Equity Management said the proposed acquisition by restaurant operator J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. of 99 Restaurants is a rotten deal for shareholders.

Amazon Hopes Alexa Will Offer Traction for Music App

Amazon Music listeners will now be able to ask Alexa to DJ on-the-go. Amazon.com said it would launch the personal assistant technology in its mobile music streaming apps on Tuesday.

As Takata Deal Deadline Looms, Claimants in Air-Bag Cases Worry

Lawyers for people claiming injury from Takata Corp.'s defective air bags pressured the company to finalize its deal to sell most of its business as the deadline looms this week.

In India, a Big GE Deal Goes Off the Rails

General Electric Co. is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shake-up in India, highlighting the risk of the conglomerate's chase to win business in far-flung markets by investing heavily in local operations.

SAP Conceives New Data Hub for Era of Disaggregated Information

SAP SE on Monday unveiled a tool designed to help companies manage soaring volumes of information, including business data as well as new sources beyond the traditional corporate domain. In today's environment, that could include data from social media or customer data culled from mobile apps.

China Fishery Trustee Targets HSBC in Bankruptcy Probe

The court-appointed trustee in charge of China Fishery Group Ltd. isn't backing down in a bankruptcy battle with HSBC Ltd., which he is investigating for aggressive collection tactics that allegedly had a "severely negative impact" on the fishing enterprise.

Atlas Air Worldwide Accuses Pilots' Union of Work Slowdown

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. accused its unionized pilots of intentionally slowing down work, causing "widespread and significant" flight delays, in the latest labor dispute between a union and an air-cargo carrier.

CFTC Fines Citigroup Over Swaps Reporting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined two Citigroup subsidiaries for failing to properly report swap transactions, the latest in a series of such penalties by the regulator.

Morgan Stanley to Pay $13 Million Over UIT Supervision

Wall Street's self-regulator ordered Morgan Stanley to pay $13 million in fines and restitution to clients for failing to properly supervise trades that increased charges and fees to customers of certain investment funds.

September 26, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)